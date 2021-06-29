Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after acquiring an additional 111,919 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.38 on Tuesday, reaching $681.34. The company had a trading volume of 365,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,450,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $656.36 billion, a PE ratio of 688.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

