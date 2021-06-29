First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $681.74. The company had a trading volume of 374,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,450,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.74 billion, a PE ratio of 688.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

