High Falls Advisors Inc Has $287,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.30. 458,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,122,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

