Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. 250,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,644,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

