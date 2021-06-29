First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$33.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.31.

FM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 431,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.86. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.10 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$19.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.74.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

