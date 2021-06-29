GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,545.80 ($20.20).

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,425.60 ($18.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.76. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

