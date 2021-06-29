pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $38,522.04 and $193.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00011231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

