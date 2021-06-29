-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 381,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,189,213 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 635,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

