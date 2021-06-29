Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. 298,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,623,590. The company has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.