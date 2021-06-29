Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Set at C$17.50 by Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) has been given a C$17.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 92.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.07. 41,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,899. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$8.78 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$513.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.20.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

