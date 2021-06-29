Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOLVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

