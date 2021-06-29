Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Rambler Metals and Mining has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

