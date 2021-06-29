Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Decreases By 87.0%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTTV stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,486,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Viva Entertainment Group
Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.