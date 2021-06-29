Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Decreases By 87.0%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTTV stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,486,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Viva Entertainment Group alerts:

About Viva Entertainment Group

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.