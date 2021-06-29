HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Trading 4.6% Higher

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.90. 28,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 138,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HHR shares. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.