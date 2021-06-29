SYNC Network Market Capitalization Tops $7.07 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $15,441.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00390930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.01 or 0.01371362 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,490,501 coins and its circulating supply is 118,796,355 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

