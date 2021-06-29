$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 40,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,793. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

