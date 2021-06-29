$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $12.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.45. 933,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38. CSX has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 164.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

