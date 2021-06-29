Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.51. 6,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,486. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $267.46 and a one year high of $397.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

