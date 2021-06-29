FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.750-$11.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.17. 2,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,989. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.65. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

