Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.49. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,181. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

