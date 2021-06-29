Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.49. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,181. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.43.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
