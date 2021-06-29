Pyrk Hits Market Capitalization of $149,245.60 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $149,245.60 and $6,994.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

