Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $22.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,263,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

