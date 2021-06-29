Newscrypto Market Capitalization Tops $108.74 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $108.74 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,213.88 or 1.00056600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,828 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,180 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

