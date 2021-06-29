Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.64. 35,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.33.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

