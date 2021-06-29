Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSP traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.34. 5,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

