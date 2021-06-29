JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.31 ($25.07).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of DEC traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €23.28 ($27.39). The stock had a trading volume of 131,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.37. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

