Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 234,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

