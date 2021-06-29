Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 234,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
