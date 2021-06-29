Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Nilfisk Holding A/S stock remained flat at $$29.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Nilfisk Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

