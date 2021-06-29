Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HSSHF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,553. Digihost Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Digihost Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

