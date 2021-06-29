Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

NYSE C traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227,092. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

