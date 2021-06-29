Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $883,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

General Mills stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 98,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

