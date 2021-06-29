Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,807. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $589.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

