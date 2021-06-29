First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.96. 501,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

