Hartree Partners LP Makes New $6.97 Million Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. LightJump Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LJAQU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 21,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,029. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

