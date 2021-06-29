Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $268.80. The stock had a trading volume of 93,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,458. The firm has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $272.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

