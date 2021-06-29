Rarible (RARI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.45 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Rarible has a total market cap of $43.69 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.11 or 0.00027944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 78.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00675471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038794 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,319,713 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RARIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.