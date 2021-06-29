American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.26. 84,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.