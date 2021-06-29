Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $212.60

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.60.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $193.98. 4,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $144.41 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

