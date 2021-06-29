Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.70. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RBB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,247. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $482.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

