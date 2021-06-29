$681.53 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce sales of $681.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 10,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

