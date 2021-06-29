$681.53 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce sales of $681.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 10,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.