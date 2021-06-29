First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.71 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.59. The stock had a trading volume of 39,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.17 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

