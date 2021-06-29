GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Morgan purchased 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $132,342.00.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

GRRB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.