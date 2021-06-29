Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $154.98. 619,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.70 and a twelve month high of $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.