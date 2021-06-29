Short Interest in GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Drops By 66.7%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Morgan bought 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,342.00.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

