First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

