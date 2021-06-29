Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Decreases By 68.9%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MJNE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 29,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47. MJ has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.67.
About MJ
