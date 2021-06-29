Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Decreases By 68.9%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MJNE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 29,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47. MJ has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

