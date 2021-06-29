Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Update

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,558,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIMR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 3,883,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,640,891. Hollund Industrial Marine has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc, a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales.

