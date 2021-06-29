Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the May 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMBO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,898. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambow Education by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambow Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

