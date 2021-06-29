London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 7,542 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 53.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,940 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $441,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.7% during the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,951. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.