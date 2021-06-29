6,316 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 35.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,817,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 37.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

PDD stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 360,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.51 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

